FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ebola patient to fly to Germany for treatment
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 2, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola patient to fly to Germany for treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A patient suffering from Ebola will arrive in the German city of Frankfurt for treatment in an isolation station in the city’s University Hospital, a spokesman for the clinic said on Thursday.

“The University Hospital in Frankfurt is expecting the arrival of an Ebola patient on Oct. 3 - no other details are available,” the spokesman said.

German media said the patient is a Belgian doctor who was working in Sierra Leone, which authorities would not confirm.

The health minister for Hesse state, Stefan Gruettner, will hold a news conference on Friday in the state capital of Wiesbaden to discuss the case, according to a press statement. It also had no further details.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.