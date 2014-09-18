FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine missing after Guinea Ebola team attacked in remote southeast
September 18, 2014 / 3:59 PM / 3 years ago

Nine missing after Guinea Ebola team attacked in remote southeast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Nine Guineans, including two journalists and several officials trying to educate the local population on the risks of Ebola, have gone missing after being attacked by stone-throwing residents, the government said on Thursday.

“A team has been dispatched to verify more information,” said Damantang Camara, a spokesman for Guinea’s government. Camara said he could not confirm a local media report of six dead as government officials had not seen any bodies.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Wome, a village close to the town of Nzerekore, in Guinea’s southeast, where Ebola was first identified in March. Nzerekore is also near Guinea’s border with Liberia, the nation worst hit by an outbreak that has killed over 2,600 people.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn

