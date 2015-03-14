FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American in Honduras checked for Ebola released from hospital
#Health News
March 14, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

American in Honduras checked for Ebola released from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - An American who was hospitalized in Honduras pending Ebola checks has been released from hospital, authorities said on Saturday, though he will be kept under watch for 21 days.

The 66-year-old American had spent time in Liberia before coming to Honduras on March 11, authorities said. He was hospitalized on Friday in Comayagua, about an hour north of Tegucigalpa, with a fever.

The vice minister of health, Francis Contreras, said the American did not have any symptoms of Ebola, but authorities are being extra careful because he came from a country that has been affected by the epidemic.

“We strongly dismiss that as of now, we have a patient with Ebola in the country,” Contreras told reporters.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
