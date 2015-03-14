American in Honduras checked for Ebola released from hospital

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - An American who was hospitalized in Honduras pending Ebola checks has been released from hospital, authorities said on Saturday, though he will be kept under watch for 21 days.

The 66-year-old American had spent time in Liberia before coming to Honduras on March 11, authorities said. He was hospitalized on Friday in Comayagua, about an hour north of Tegucigalpa, with a fever.

The vice minister of health, Francis Contreras, said the American did not have any symptoms of Ebola, but authorities are being extra careful because he came from a country that has been affected by the epidemic.

“We strongly dismiss that as of now, we have a patient with Ebola in the country,” Contreras told reporters.