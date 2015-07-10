FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Test shows new Liberian Ebola case similar to earlier virus
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 10, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Test shows new Liberian Ebola case similar to earlier virus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A transmission electron micrograph shows Ebola virus particles in this undated handout file photo released by the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in Fredrick, Maryland. REUTERS/USAMRIID/Handout via Reuters/Files

DAKAR/GENEVA (Reuters) - Tests on the Ebola virus that claimed Liberia’s first victim since it was declared Ebola-free in May showed it was closely related to an earlier Liberian strain, the World Health Organization and a health official said on Friday.

The findings suggest the disease was never entirely eliminated from the West African country.

“It indicates that the virus is closely related to one that was circulating in Liberia in that particular area,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said, confirming initial results of the genetic tests obtained by Reuters.

“So it’s either (from) a survivor or non-identified transmission in the community,” he added.

Liberia’s first Ebola case in nearly two months was reported on June 30 when the body of a 17-year-old boy, Abraham Memaigar, tested positive for the virus in Margibi County.

The case has baffled officials since Memaigar lived far from the hotspots of the epidemic on the borders with Guinea and Sierra Leone, and was not known to have been in contact with any travelers.

Ebola is thought to be able to survive no more than 21 days in most body fluids, such as blood and vomit, but is known to persist in semen and in some soft tissues, such as the eye, for months after recovery.

(The story fixes typo in ‘shows’ in headline)

Reporting by Emma Farge in Dakar and Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.