FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF sees large financing needs next year for Ebola-hit countries
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 30, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

IMF sees large financing needs next year for Ebola-hit countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund foresees large financing needs next year in the three West African countries hardest hit by the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus.

“The outlook for the Ebola-hit countries has worsened, with large financing needs likely for 2015,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters, referring to Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. He said the Fund was still assessing what that would mean for its response.

The IMF in September approved $130 million in zero-interest loans to the three countries to help them deal with the economic impact from a disease that has so far killed about 5,000 people in West Africa. At the time, the Fund estimated the three countries would need about $300 million in total.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.