Insurer Epic launches Ebola cover for U.S. health, emergency workers

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. insurance firm Epic said on Thursday it had launched Ebola cover for U.S. healthcare and emergency workers.

The cover also applies to other blood-borne pathogens such as HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, Epic said in a statement.

The insured person has to have contracted the disease while in the United States and in the case of Ebola, it has to be reported within 24-48 hours, Epic said.

The cost is $269 a year for individuals, it added.