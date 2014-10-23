FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Epic launches Ebola cover for U.S. health, emergency workers
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 23, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Insurer Epic launches Ebola cover for U.S. health, emergency workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. insurance firm Epic said on Thursday it had launched Ebola cover for U.S. healthcare and emergency workers.

The cover also applies to other blood-borne pathogens such as HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, Epic said in a statement.

The insured person has to have contracted the disease while in the United States and in the case of Ebola, it has to be reported within 24-48 hours, Epic said.

The cost is $269 a year for individuals, it added.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Alex Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.