Israel tests Nigerian visitor for Ebola after hospitalization for fever
September 5, 2014

Israel tests Nigerian visitor for Ebola after hospitalization for fever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli hospital said it was testing a Nigerian visitor for possible Ebola on Friday after admitting her for a fever.

Nigeria is among several African countries where the virus has killed 1,900 people out of 3,500 cases since March, in the worst outbreak since Ebola was first uncovered in 1976. The pace of the epidemic has accelerated with close to 400 deaths in the past week.

A spokeswoman for Shaarei Zedek Medical Centre in Jerusalem said the Nigerian, a health worker in her native country, had arrived in Israel several days ago. The hospital admitted her on Friday with a fever and put her in isolation.

“It is possible that she is suffering from another viral complaint, but we are taking every precaution while we determine whether this could be Ebola,” the spokeswoman said, adding that test results were expected by Saturday.

Israel’s Health Ministry said it was monitoring the case.

Writing by Dan Williams

