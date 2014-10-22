FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J, GSK ready to collaborate on Ebola vaccine work
October 22, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

J&J, GSK ready to collaborate on Ebola vaccine work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Drugmakers will work together to accelerate development of an Ebola vaccine and Johnson & Johnson and GlaxSmithKline, both of which have experimental vaccine candidates, have already discussed collaboration.

J&J, which aims to have at least 1 million doses of its two-step vaccine available next year, said on Wednesday that vaccine makers would work together to maximize production of which ever vaccine proved successful in clinical trials.

Paul Stoffels, head of research at J&J, told reporters it was also possible that rival vaccines being developed by J&J and GSK could potentially be combined, if that looked like the most promising approach.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens

