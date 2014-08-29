Sierra Leone dismisses health minister over handling of Ebola

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma dismissed his Health Minister Miatta Kargbo on Friday over her handling of the Ebola epidemic that has killed more than 400 people in the West African country.

A presidency statement said that Kargbo was removed “to create a conducive environment for efficient and effective handling of the Ebola outbreak”. She will be replaced by her deputy Dr Abubakarr Fofanah, the statement said.