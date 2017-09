Sierra Leone slams Britain over management of Ebola center

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone on Monday accused the British government of handing over a new Ebola treatment center to a charity with too little experience to run it, with the result that most of its beds are still empty.

Save The Children was contracted by the British government to manage the 80-bed Kerry Town Ebola center, built by the British military as part of international efforts to contain the worst outbreak of Ebola on record.

The center was opened on Nov. 5 but only around one-third of its beds are occupied despite Ebola spreading fast across Sierra Leone.

The virus has now killed 6,331 people in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, according to the World Health Organization. Sierra Leone has the highest number of cases.

Palo Conteh, head of Sierra Leone’s Ebola Response Center, said running the facility outside the West African nation’s capital was a challenge for the charity.

“Save The Children, they do not have the expertise,” Conteh told a news conference. “That is something we must all accept, hands up, and say the Brits got it wrong with Kerry Town, handing over that facility to Save The Children who have never run an Ebola facility.”

Save The Children’s Global Humanitarian Director Michael Von Bertele, said the criticism stemmed from “a misunderstanding”.

“When we were asked to take on the center, we made it absolutely clear that this was new business for us ... We have never run frontline health services at this scale,” Von Bertele told journalists.

He said the charity organization had been obliged to recruit and train some 250 local staff and more from around the world.

“We set out a plan that involved us maybe taking just two or three patients in the first week, while we understood the complexity of working in a new environment with a new disease, and that is what we did,” he said.

Bertele said the organization was expanding services, with 25 beds occupied, and was on track to fill the remaining beds by the end of the month.

“The British government may have asked lots of other people to do this but no one would say yes,” he said. “We are the only charity that said ‘yes we will do it’. The government of Sierra Leone knew that when they approached us.”