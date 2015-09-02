FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sierra Leone to vaccinate 200 people connected to Ebola victim
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 2, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Sierra Leone to vaccinate 200 people connected to Ebola victim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone is to vaccinate around 200 people who came into direct or indirect contact with a woman who died of Ebola on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the U.N. World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. 

The death of the woman, a trader from Kambia District near the border with Guinea, sets back efforts to end an 18-month epidemic that has infected more than 28,000 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia and killed more than a third of them.

The 67-year-old woman died five days after Sierra Leone started a 42-day countdown to being declared free of Ebola. The previous new case of the disease was reported on Aug 8.

“We will vaccinate those in the (Tonko Limba) chiefdom who came into direct contact with the deceased and those contacts they also came into close contact with,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris.

“We have to ensure that everybody is fully informed and consents,” she said, adding that voluntary vaccinations with a drug that arrived from Guinea and has proved effective there would start on Thursday or Friday.

The fresh case is discouraging and a reminder of the difficulty of battling Ebola, said Pallo Conteh, head of the National Ebola Response Centre in Sierra Leone, adding that more cases may be recorded as a result of this victim.

He appealed to a woman he named as the niece of the victim to come forward, saying she was at high risk.

The outbreak has ebbed only to flare back up since it was first declared in March 2014. Liberia was declared Ebola-free in May, but a fresh cluster of cases appeared nearly two months later. Liberia’s last case was discharged on July 23.

Scientists say sexual transmission is the most likely explanation for the resurgence in Liberia since the virus can live on in semen beyond the usual 21-day incubation period.

Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; /Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.