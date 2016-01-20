FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leone confirms new Ebola case, second in less than a week
#Health News
January 20, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Sierra Leone confirms new Ebola case, second in less than a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A health worker wearing protective gear stands outside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone confirmed a new case of Ebola on Wednesday, its second in less than a week, marking a further setback in efforts to end a two-year West African epidemic that has killed more than 11,300 people.

Health ministry spokesman Sidi Yahyah Tunis described the new patient as a 38-year-old woman, a relative who had helped care for the earlier victim Mariatu Jalloh. Jalloh died from the disease on Jan. 12, and tested positive for Ebola posthumously.

(This version of the story refiles to include omitted word “Leone” in headline)

Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
