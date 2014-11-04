FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leone imprisons journalist under emergency Ebola measures
#World News
November 4, 2014 / 9:34 PM / 3 years ago

Sierra Leone imprisons journalist under emergency Ebola measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Police in Sierra Leone have jailed a journalist in the capital Freetown under emergency measures introduced to help the West African country cope with the Ebola epidemic, a senior police source said on Tuesday.

David Tam-Baryoh was sent to the Pademba Road prison on an executive order from the president, according to Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Koroma.

“The powers were derived from the Ebola emergency regulations the country is currently under,” Koroma said, without detailing the charges against the journalist or specifying the length of his detention.

The arrest may be linked to comments made by Tam-Baryoh on his popular radio program MONOLGUE in which he appeared to challenge arrests made last week in the Kono district after Ebola-linked riots.

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists condemned the arrest.

The country is one of the worst affected by the largest outbreak on record, with more than 1,500 victims.

Reporting by Umaru Fofana, Writing by Emma Farge, Editing by Angus MacSwan

