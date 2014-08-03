Bodies of possible Ebola victims found in central Monrovia

MONROVIA (Reuters) - The bodies of two men previously showing symptoms of Ebola lay in the streets of Monrovia for four days before being collected by health workers on Sunday, residents told Reuters.

“They both gave up and dropped dead on the ground on the street of Clara Town,” said resident Nema Red, referring to a district of the Liberian capital.

Both men had shown symptoms of Ebola such as bleeding and vomiting before they died but scared locals had refused to take them to the hospital, she added.

Information Minister Lewis Brown confirmed that the bodies had been collected, although he said they had only been there for a few hours. “I can confirm that the bodies were in the street. They have been removed,” he said on Sunday.