Liberia says has located all 17 runaway Ebola patients
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Liberia says has located all 17 runaway Ebola patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Health workers wear protective clothing before carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

DAKAR (Reuters) - Liberia has found all 17 suspected Ebola patients who fled a quarantine center in Monrovia at the weekend and transferred them to another clinic, the information minister said on Tuesday.

“We are glad to confirm that all of the 17 individuals have been accounted for and have now been transferred to JFK Ebola specialist treatment center,” said Lewis Brown.

He also said that three infected African doctors who had received the experimental Ebola drug Zmapp were showing “remarkable signs of improvement”, quoting an assessment by the doctor overseeing their treatment.

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by John Stonestreet

