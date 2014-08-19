FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
August 19, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Liberia imposes night curfew due to Ebola outbreak: state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia’s government imposed a curfew to run from 9 p.m. (2100 GMT) to 6 a.m. in an effort to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus, state radio said on Tuesday.

The epidemic of the hemorrhagic disease has killed nearly 1,300 people in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea and has also affected Nigeria. Between Aug. 14-16, Liberia recorded the most new deaths, 53, followed by Sierra Leone with 17, and Guinea with 14.

Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise Ireland

