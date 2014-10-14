Liberia minister quarantined after driver died from Ebola

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia’s Transport Minister Angeline Cassell-Bush has put herself into voluntary quarantine after her driver died of Ebola over the weekend, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The minister is the second senior government official in Liberia to place themselves in voluntary quarantine after the chief medical officer took the same step in September when her assistant died of the deadly virus. The outbreak has killed some 4,447 people - mostly in Liberia, neighboring Guinea and Sierra Leone - since it was first reported in March.

The statement said the deceased driver had made no contact with the minister, but she had decided to go into quarantine as a further measure to fight the disease.