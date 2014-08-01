FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West African leaders vow tough measures on Ebola
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 1, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

West African leaders vow tough measures on Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY (Reuters) - West African leaders will implement tough measures to control the worst-ever outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, World Health Organization chief Margaret Chan said after meeting three of them on Friday.

“The presidents recognize the serious nature of the Ebola outbreak in their countries. They are determined to take all the extraordinary measures to stop Ebola in their countries,” Chan said at the conclusion of the talks in the Guinean capital Conakry.

She said the focus of action would be on the cross-border area where 70 percent of the more than 1,323 Ebola cases have been located. Chan also appealed to the wider world to provide more medical experts and funding to tackle the outbreak, which has killed 729 people so far.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.