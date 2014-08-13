FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian nurse skips Ebola quarantine to eastern city Enugu
August 13, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian nurse skips Ebola quarantine to eastern city Enugu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - A nurse who had close contact with a Liberian Ebola patient skipped quarantine in Lagos and went to her home in the eastern city of Enugu, where she made contact with 20 other people, the government said on Wednesday.

Information Minister Labaran Maku said the nurse, herself a suspected case, and her 20 contacts were all under surveillance in Enugu, bringing the total number being watched in Nigeria to 189.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Crispian Balmer

