Lagos has eight suspected Ebola cases, one confirmed: Nigerian health official
August 5, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Lagos has eight suspected Ebola cases, one confirmed: Nigerian health official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Lagos has eight suspected cases of Ebola, all in people who came into contact with Nigeria’s first victim who died last month, the health commissioner said on Tuesday, with one case confirmed.

Authorities have been monitoring anyone who came into close contact with Patrick Sawyer, a Liberia and U.S. citizen who died of Ebola in Lagos last month shortly after arriving at the airport. The second confirmed case was a doctor who looked after him.

Health Commissioner Jide Idris also said a further six people who had made contact with Sawyer had been quarantined but were not showing symptoms.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence

