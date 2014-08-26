FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria says has 'thus far contained' Ebola, one case left to treat
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 26, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria says has 'thus far contained' Ebola, one case left to treat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s health minister said on Tuesday authorities had “thus far contained” the Ebola outbreak that started last month, with only one out of 13 confirmed cases still being treated in isolation in the commercial capital Lagos.

Onyebuchi Chukwu said of the other cases that five had died and the other seven had been discharged. The remaining one was the spouse of one of the doctors who treated Patrick Sawyer, the Liberian who brought the virus to Africa’s most populous nation.

“She is stable but still on treatment in an isolation ward in Lagos,” he said, adding that all cases were linked to Sawyer and had been quarantined.

“This is an indication that, thus far, Nigeria has contained the disease outbreak.”

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.