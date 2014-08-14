FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evidence suggests Ebola toll vastly underestimated: WHO
#World News
August 14, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

Evidence suggests Ebola toll vastly underestimated: WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Staff with the World Health Organization battling an Ebola outbreak in West Africa see evidence that the numbers of reported cases and deaths “vastly underestimate the magnitude of the outbreak,” the U.N. agency said on its website on Thursday.

The death toll from the world’s worst outbreak of Ebola stood on Wednesday at 1,069 from 1,975 confirmed, probable and suspected cases, the agency said. The vast majority were in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia while there have also been four deaths in Nigeria.

Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, editing by G Crosse

