Obama cancels Thursday travel to focus on Ebola response: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama (3rd R) holds a meeting with cabinet agencies coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama canceled a trip to Rhode Island and New York on Thursday to focus on his administration’s response to domestic cases of Ebola, the White House said late on Wednesday.

Obama had planned to talk about the economy in Rhode Island and fundraise for Democrats in New York, but for the second consecutive day ditched his plans in response to growing public concern about the Ebola virus after a second person was diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil.