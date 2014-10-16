FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says considering appointing an Ebola 'czar' to lead U.S. effort
October 16, 2014 / 11:43 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says considering appointing an Ebola 'czar' to lead U.S. effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he is considering appointing an Ebola “czar” as the lead U.S. coordinator in the effort to contain the virus and that he remains opposed to a ban on travel from West Africa.

Obama met with aides who are involved in the Ebola fight and spoke to reporters afterward. He said “it may be appropriate” at some stage to put one person in charge of the effort. Some lawmakers have been urging him to take this step.

But on the pressure from lawmakers to impose a ban on travel from West Africa, Obama said experts tell him that “a flat-out travel ban is not the way to go” because current screening measures on travelers are working.

He said he has no philosophical objection to a travel ban but that some travelers might attempt to enter the United States under the radar and would avoid the screening measures, leading possibly to more Ebola cases not less.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

