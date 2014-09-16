Obama says Africa Ebola epidemic 'spiraling out of control'

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

ATLANTA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the Ebola epidemic in West Africa is “spiraling out of control” and exhorted the global community to move faster and contribute more help to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

“Here’s the hard truth. In West Africa, Ebola is now an epidemic, the likes that we have not seen before. It’s spiraling out of control, it’s getting worse,” Obama said after meeting with top U.S. public health officials.