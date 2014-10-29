Americans may still see some Ebola cases, Obama says

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) speaks about the government's Ebola response from the East Room of the White House in Washington, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that Americans may continue to see individual cases of Ebola in the United States until the outbreak in West Africa is contained.

Obama said it was essential the United States and other countries work to stop the Ebola outbreak at its source in Africa.

Until the outbreak is stopped, he said, “we may still continue to see individual cases in America in the weeks and months ahead.”

“We can’t hermetically seal ourselves off,” he said at the White House.

He said the U.S. healthcare system is proving to be well capable of handling those Americans who have contracted Ebola.