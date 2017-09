U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks about the progress made to date in the response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is due to meet the presidents of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone on Wednesday to discuss progress on the response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the White House National Security Council said on Twitter.