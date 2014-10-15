FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama promises more aggressive response to Ebola fears in United States
October 15, 2014

Obama promises more aggressive response to Ebola fears in United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks (3rd R) during a meeting with cabinet agencies coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama pledged on Wednesday that federal officials would oversee the response to U.S. Ebola cases in a more aggressive way, and said the Centers for Disease Control would send a "SWAT team" to any hospital encountering a new case of the disease.

After meeting with his cabinet for about two hours, Obama emphasized that the likelihood of a widespread Ebola outbreak in the United States was "very, very low" but said the international community must do more to help African nations struggling to control the epidemic.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

