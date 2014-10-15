Obama promises more aggressive response to Ebola fears in United States

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks (3rd R) during a meeting with cabinet agencies coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama pledged on Wednesday that federal officials would oversee the response to U.S. Ebola cases in a more aggressive way, and said the Centers for Disease Control would send a “SWAT team” to any hospital encountering a new case of the disease.

After meeting with his cabinet for about two hours, Obama emphasized that the likelihood of a widespread Ebola outbreak in the United States was “very, very low” but said the international community must do more to help African nations struggling to control the epidemic.