IOC bars Ebola-region athletes from some events in Youth Games
#Health News
August 15, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

IOC bars Ebola-region athletes from some events in Youth Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ZURICH (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it was prohibiting young athletes from the Ebola-affected region of West Africa from participating in certain events at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China.

Athletes from West Africa, where authorities are battling an outbreak of the Ebola virus, will not be allowed to compete in combat sports or in the swimming pool, as it is impossible to rule out the risk of potential infection, the IOC and the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee said in a joint statement.

The rules will prevent three athletes from the region from competing in those events, the statement said.

Those from the affected region competing in other sports will undergo regular temperature checks and physical assessments throughout the games, which begin on Saturday, the two committees said.

The death toll from the world’s worst outbreak of Ebola stood on Wednesday at 1,069, the majority of them in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the World Health Organisation said.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey

