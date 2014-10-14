FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blood tests show Polish man does not have Ebola virus
#Health News
October 14, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Blood tests show Polish man does not have Ebola virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Additional blood tests on a man in Poland suspected of being infected with Ebola confirmed he does not have the virus, a health official said on Tuesday.

The 31-year old man was hospitalized in the city of Lodz, central Poland, after reporting Ebola-like symptoms and saying that on a visit to Germany he had come into contact with people from Guinea, in west Africa, where the virus is present.

On Tuesday morning an initial blood test showed he did not have the virus, which was later confirmed.

Polish health officials had said on Monday it was unlikely the man could have been infected with Ebola and that they were carrying out the tests on him purely as a precaution.

Reporting Marcin Goettig Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

