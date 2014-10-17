FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Health Organization declares Senegal Ebola-free
#Health News
October 17, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

World Health Organization declares Senegal Ebola-free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The outbreak of Ebola in Senegal is officially over but the country remains vulnerable to further cases of the deadly disease being imported, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

Twice the maximum incubation period of 21 days, or 42 days, has passed since a Guinean man who traveled to Dakar was confirmed as having Ebola, it said in a statement praising Senegalese authorities for their “diligence”. The man has recovered and his 74 known contacts have not caught the disease.

“While the outbreak is now officially over, Senegal’s geographical position makes the country vulnerable to additional imported cases of Ebola virus disease. It continues to remain vigilant for any suspected cases by strict compliance with WHO guidelines,” the U.N. agency said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
