Sierra Leone Ebola victim exposed 27 others to disease: NGO report

FREETOWN (Reuters) - A woman who died of Ebola this week in Sierra Leone potentially exposed at least 27 other people to the disease, raising the possibility of further transmission as a regional epidemic appeared nearly over, according to an aid agency report.

The victim, a 22-year-old female student from Tonkolili district named Mariatu Jalloh, became ill at the beginning the year and died on Jan. 12 while living in a house with 22 people. She had sought medical attention at a local hospital but was treated as an outpatient.