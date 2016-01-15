FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leone Ebola victim exposed 27 others to disease: NGO report
January 15, 2016 / 11:46 AM / in 2 years

Sierra Leone Ebola victim exposed 27 others to disease: NGO report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - A woman who died of Ebola this week in Sierra Leone potentially exposed at least 27 other people to the disease, raising the possibility of further transmission as a regional epidemic appeared nearly over, according to an aid agency report.

The victim, a 22-year-old female student from Tonkolili district named Mariatu Jalloh, became ill at the beginning the year and died on Jan. 12 while living in a house with 22 people. She had sought medical attention at a local hospital but was treated as an outpatient.

Reporting By Umaru Fofana; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier/Jeremy Gaunt

