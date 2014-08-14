FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian in Singapore does not have Ebola: Straits Times
August 14, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Nigerian in Singapore does not have Ebola: Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Nigerian woman sent to a Singapore hospital isolation unit on Thursday does not have Ebola as initially suspected, the Straits Times reported.

Philip Choo, chief executive of the government hospital where the woman was sent, said it was a false alarm and the woman had been discharged, the newspaper said.

“We saw a patient with a history from Nigeria,” Choo said, adding that her detailed history revealed “no contact with any suspect or confirmed patients”.

The woman, in her 50s, was believed to have flown into Singapore recently and arrived at a hospital emergency department with a fever, the newspaper said.

The world’s worst outbreak of Ebola has claimed the lives of 1,069 people and there are 1,975 probable and suspected cases, the vast majority in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organisation.

There have been no confirmed cases in Asia.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Robert Birsel

