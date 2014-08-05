FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to repatriate priest diagnosed with Ebola: health official
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 5, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Spain to repatriate priest diagnosed with Ebola: health official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is arranging for the repatriation of an elderly Spanish Catholic priest working in West Africa who has tested positive for the Ebola virus, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Ebola, one of the deadliest diseases known to humans, has killed nearly 900 people in West Africa since February and is still spreading fast. There is no known cure and no vaccine to protect against the disease.

Miguel Pajares, 75, had been working as a missionary in Liberia when he tested positive for Ebola at a hospital in the capital Monrovia.

Spanish authorities are organizing his repatriation in line with World Health Organization procedures, the health ministry official said.

Pajares, the first Spaniard to be detected with Ebola, belongs to the Madrid-based, non-profit organization Juan Ciudad and the Hospital Order of San Juan de Dios, which had requested the priest’s urgent transfer to Spain earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.