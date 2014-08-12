FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish priest with Ebola dies in hospital
August 12, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish priest with Ebola dies in hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The first European infected by a strain of Ebola that has killed over 1,000 people in West Africa, Spanish priest Miguel Pajares, has died in hospital, a spokeswoman from Madrid health authorities said on Tuesday.

Pajares, 75, was airlifted from Liberia on August 7 after contracting the disease while working for a non-governmental organization in the African country.

He was repatriated with co-worker Juliana Bohi, a nun who has tested negative for the disease.

Reporting by Teresa Larraz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer

