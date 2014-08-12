FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish priest with Ebola dies in Madrid hospital
#Health News
August 12, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish priest with Ebola dies in Madrid hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A hearse carries the coffin of Spanish priest Miguel Pajares, 75, from Carlos III Hospital in Madrid August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish priest Miguel Pajares, 75, the first European infected by a strain of Ebola that has killed more than 1,000 people in West Africa, has died in hospital in Madrid, a spokeswoman for the city’s health authorities said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman declined to say when Pajares, who was airlifted from Liberia on August 7 after contracting the disease while working for a non-governmental organization in the African country, had died.

The priest was being treated in the Carlos III hospital, where he had been in quarantine since his return from Africa.

The Health Ministry said he was being treated with the experimental drug ZMapp, manufactured by U.S. company Mapp Biopharmaceutical. Two U.S. aid workers infected by the disease have shown some signs of improvements since being given the drug.

Pajares was repatriated with co-worker Juliana Bohi, a nun who has tested negative for Ebola.

Reporting by Teresa Larraz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Janet Lawrence

