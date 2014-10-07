Spanish health worker under observation tests negative for Ebola

MADRID (Reuters) - One of four people being monitored in hospital for Ebola in Spain has tested negative for the disease, a Spanish health source told Reuters, after the first known case of a contagion outside of Africa was confirmed in Madrid on Monday.

The person cleared in the tests is a female health worker, who had diarrhea but no fever, and who was hospitalized along with three others as Spain tries to stem the spread of Ebola.

A nurse who cared for two Ebola sufferers repatriated from Africa became on Monday the first person known to have contracted the virus outside Africa.