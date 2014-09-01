FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tests show no sign of Ebola in Swedish man
September 1, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Tests show no sign of Ebola in Swedish man

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protective gear of Czech military personnel wearing protective gear hang on hooks in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialised medical institution ensuring complete biological defence, in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Medical authorities in the Swedish capital said on Monday tests on a man brought into hospital over the weekend and suspected of potentially carrying Ebola showed no signs the deadly disease.

The Swedish man, whose name was not disclosed, had recently traveled to a “risk area” for the virus and had been taken to the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm suffering from a fever, sparking suspicions of Ebola.

Stockholm county council said in a statement the man would continue to be treated at the hospital to ascertain the cause of his symptoms.

More than 1,500 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in West Africa since March.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
