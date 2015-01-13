FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. soldier monitoring himself for Ebola dies near Texas base
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 13, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. soldier monitoring himself for Ebola dies near Texas base

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A U.S. Army soldier who just returned from West Africa and was self-monitoring for Ebola symptoms was found dead on Tuesday near the Texas base where he was posted, Fort Hood officials said. 

Army officials said initial screening results showed the soldier was not infected with Ebola. A more conclusive test was underway “and results will be released when complete to confirm the preliminary findings,” they said in a statement.

The unidentified soldier, who recently returned to Fort Hood in central Texas on emergency leave, was monitoring himself twice daily and reporting his status to medical officials, they said. 

He was found dead at his off-post residence in the town of Killeen.

“We are not saying Ebola at all,” Killeen police spokeswoman Carol Smith said. “It’s just that because of the circumstances from West Africa, we are erring on the side of caution.”

A brigade from Fort Hood has been deployed in Liberia since October in support of “Operation United Assistance,” a program to help control the Ebola outbreak in the West African country.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas and Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; Editing by Jon Herskovitz, Alan Crosby and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.