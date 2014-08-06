Ebola death toll rises to 932, WHO says

Volunteers carry bodies in a centre run by Medecins Sans Frontieres for Ebola patients in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) - The death toll from West Africa’s Ebola outbreak has risen to 932 after 45 patients died from Aug 2 to Aug 4, the World Health Organization said in a statement.

The number of suspected, probable or confirmed cases rose by 108 over the same period to a total of 1,711. Most of the newly reported deaths were in Liberia while the number of cases in Nigeria climbed from 4 to 9, including one previous death.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph 2 to say most of latest deaths were in Liberia, not most of the latest cases)