U.N. Security Council declares Ebola threat to peace and security
September 18, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. Security Council declares Ebola threat to peace and security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Thursday declared the Ebola outbreak in Africa a “threat to international peace and security” and called on all states to provide urgent resources and assistance to help tackle the crisis.

The 15-member body unanimously adopted a resolution that also calls on states “to lift general travel and border restrictions, imposed as a result of the Ebola outbreak, and that contribute to the further isolation of the affected countries and undermine their efforts to respond.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

