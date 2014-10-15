Boehner says U.S. should consider travel ban from countries with Ebola

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama should “absolutely consider” a temporary ban on travel to the United States from countries suffering an outbreak of the Ebola virus.

“Today we learned that one individual who has contracted the virus flew to Ohio through the Cleveland airport in the last few days,” Boehner, an Ohio Republican, said in a statement.

“A temporary ban on travel to the United States from countries afflicted with the virus is something that the president should absolutely consider along with any other appropriate actions as doubts about the security of our air travel systems grow,” he said.