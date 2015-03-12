Factbox: Ebola cases in the United States

(Reuters) - The U.S. healthcare worker who is being transferred to a U.S. hospital on Friday after contracting Ebola in Sierra Leone will be the 11th case of the disease treated in the United States since last August.

Of the first 10, eight people recovered and two died. Following are details of cases seen in the United States:

U.S. HEALTHCARE WORKER

The U.S. National Institutes of Health will admit a U.S. healthcare worker to its hospital on Friday. The American, so far not identified, will be treated at the NIH Clinical Center’s Special Clinical Studies Unit.

SIERRA LEONE SURGEON

Martin Salia, a 44-year-old surgeon from Sierra Leone, died at Omaha’s Nebraska Medical Center on Nov. 17 after contracting Ebola while treating victims of the virus.

NEW YORK DOCTOR

Dr. Craig Spencer returned to the United States on Oct. 17 after working for the Doctors Without Borders charity in Guinea. He tested positive for Ebola on Oct. 23 and was released from the hospital on Nov. 11.

NURSES

Nina Pham, a nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, helped treat Liberian patient Thomas Eric Duncan. Pham was treated at the NIH center in Bethesda, Maryland, and declared free of the disease on Oct. 24

A second nurse at the same Texas hospital who treated Duncan, Amber Vinson, also tested positive for the virus. She was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Oct. 28.

NBC CAMERAMAN

Ashoka Mukpo, an American freelance television cameraman working for NBC News in Liberia, was flown for treatment at Nebraska Medical Center. He was declared free of the virus on Oct. 21.

LIBERIAN IN DALLAS

Duncan was visiting Dallas when he began feeling ill and sought treatment at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Sept. 25. He was initially discharged with antibiotics, despite telling a nurse he had just come from Liberia. On Sept. 28 he returned to the same hospital by ambulance. He died 11 days later.

EMORY PATIENT

Ian Crozier, an American doctor who contracted Ebola while treating patients in Sierra Leone, began treatment at Emory University Hospital on Sept. 9. He was discharged on Oct. 19, the university said.

THREE MISSIONARIES

Three Americans contracted Ebola while working for Christian missionary organizations in Liberia and were flown to the United States for treatment. All recovered.

Nancy Writebol contracted the virus in July while working for a SIM USA hospital. She was treated at Emory and discharged on Aug. 19.

Dr. Kent Brantly was also treated at Emory after contracting Ebola while working for Christian relief group Samaritan’s Purse. He was released on Aug. 21.

Dr. Rick Sacra, a Boston physician who was working for SIM USA, arrived in the United States on Sept. 5 and was treated for three weeks at Nebraska Medical Center.