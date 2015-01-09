FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. lab worker possibly exposed to Ebola showing no symptoms: CDC
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 9, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. lab worker possibly exposed to Ebola showing no symptoms: CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A scientist who may have accidentally been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus last month while working in a lab at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is showing no signs of the illness, the agency’s director said on Friday.

CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said in a conference call that the agency is still investigating the apparent mix-up that occurred Dec. 22 in which a scientist in a high-level biosafety lab mistakenly sent a sample of live virus to a less secure lab in which scientists were not wearing proper protection.

The technician is being monitored for signs of infection for a total of 21 days, the disease’s incubation period. Frieden said the CDC will issue a report on the incident by the end of the month.

The error follows two high-profile cases of mishandled samples of anthrax and avian influenza at the CDC earlier this year that called into question safety practices at the agency.

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.