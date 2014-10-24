New York City to check daily with people returning from West Africa

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City’s health department will actively monitor anyone who arrives in the city from one of the three West African countries affected by Ebola, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Friday.

He said health officials would make daily checks on those people, typically by telephone, for 21 days after their return to make sure they are not displaying Ebola symptoms, in keeping with new protocols by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.