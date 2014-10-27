Child at hospital in New York being tested for Ebola after developing fever

(Reuters) - A child who was in West Africa within the past 21 days is being tested for the Ebola virus after developing a fever on Monday while under observation at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, the hospital said in a statement.

The patient was taken to the hospital Sunday night by emergency workers wearing protective gear after it was reported the child had a fever, the hospital said.

But the patient did not actually develop a fever until Monday morning, the statement said.

The patient is being tested for the Ebola virus given the child’s recent travel history and pattern of symptoms, the hospital said.