Governor Cuomo did not tell NYC about new Ebola airport rules: mayor
#Health News
October 25, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Governor Cuomo did not tell NYC about new Ebola airport rules: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference about New York's first case of Ebola, in New York October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did not inform New York City officials before announcing mandatory quarantines for some people arriving at airports around the city from Ebola-affected countries, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday.

De Blasio declined to criticize or commend the new rules, which also affect New Jersey, but told reporters the city would cooperate with them.

Dr. Mary Travis Bassett, the city’s health commissioner, told reporters the doctor who was diagnosed with Ebola on Thursday was in a stable condition in a city hospital.

Officials were confident they had found everyone who had had direct physical contact with him since his return to New York -- his fiancée and two friends -- and that they were now all under quarantine.

Reporting by Natasja Sheriff, Editing by Franklin Paul

