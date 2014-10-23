FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Potential Ebola patient recently worked in West Africa: Doctors Without Borders
October 23, 2014 / 8:08 PM / 3 years ago

Potential Ebola patient recently worked in West Africa: Doctors Without Borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A potential Ebola patient being tested in New York City recently worked in West Africa with Doctors Without Borders, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

“A person in New York City, who recently worked with Doctors Without Borders in one of the Ebola-affected countries in West Africa, notified our office this morning to report having developed a fever,” Doctors Without Borders said in a statement.

The group said there was no confirmation that the person contracted Ebola, but it followed protocols and immediately notified the New York City Department of Health. 

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler

