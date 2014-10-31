Dallas nurse to be reunited with dog quarantined for Ebola checks

Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center photo shows Bentley the dog belonging to the nurse who contracted Ebola being transported in Dallas in this Monday photo released on October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center/Handout

DALLAS (Reuters) - Dallas nurse Nina Pham, who recovered from an Ebola infection, will be reunited with 1-year-old King Charles Spaniel on Saturday after testing indicated the pet was free of Ebola, a spokeswoman for the city of Dallas said on Thursday.

The dog named Bentley had been removed from Pham’s apartment by animal workers in protective suits. It was placed in a 21-day quarantine to check for signs of infection after Pham was diagnosed with the disease and placed in isolation.

“All 3 samples came back negative today. We’re planning the big reunion for Saturday - Nina is ready!” city spokeswoman Sana Syed wrote on her Twitter feed.

The pet has been under the spotlight after officials in Madrid caused an international uproar when they put down the dog of a Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola after caring for a patient.

Pham, the first person to become infected with Ebola in the United States, was released from a National Institutes of Health hospital in Maryland on Oct. 24 after being declared free of the deadly virus.